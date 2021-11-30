A cappella life at Bryn Mawr

For nearly 18 years, I participated in choirs and sang primarily Western classical and Christian hymns. By the time I got to college, I was ready to experience a new way to sing with others. This desire lead me to audition for one of Bryn Mawr’s a cappella groups, the Extreme Keys, and my time in the group has been one of the most important experiences of my college career.

Twice a week, for an hour to hour and a half, creating music with my members has been a helpful stress reliever in the midst of a busy week. I’ve felt more connected to the music I perform not only because of the contemporary genres in our repertoire but also because of the casual, fun, and intimate atmosphere the group has fostered. Sure the pitch (music director of the group) leads everyone through the technical aspects of singing, but I always appreciated that practices were always a collective process, where anyone could give their opinions on how we could all improve.

While Keys concerts range in scale, I’ve always loved our Arch sings, which are small performances at Pembroke Arch. During these moments it’s nice to perform for your own friends but to also serve as a brief study break for anyone passing by. It is rewarding to momentarily lift someone’s day with a song they may know or introduce them to an entirely new artist.

Since becoming both pitch and co-president of Keys, I definitely feel more responsibility on my shoulders but I’m grateful for Keys’ co-president and treasurer and the rest of the members for being patient and enjoying their time in Keys so far. While each a cappella group at Bryn Mawr is its own unique experience, ultimately the essence of the Keys is to bring together people who are interested in singing songs that make them feel good, and have fun doing it with others in a low-stakes setting.

To get to know the Extreme Keys better, check out our Instagram and Soundcloud.