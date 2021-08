Hi I’m Ariel!

I’m a senior at Bryn Mawr College double-majoring in Sociology and French, and I’m originally from Delaware, USA.

During my time at BMC, I’ve been an active member of the Extreme Keys A capella and Nimbus Literary and Arts Magazine.

This year, I’m living in Rockerfeller Hall but in previous years I’ve lived in Pembroke East and Erdman.

My favorite place on campus is the Taft Garden. The hill behind Rhoades Hall is also lovely especially during golden hour 🙂